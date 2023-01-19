topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
SOPHOS

Cybersecurity firm Sophos to lay off 450 employees globally, including in India

The cybersecurity company said that an increasing focus on services such as "managed detection and response (MDR)" was part of the reason for job cuts.

Last Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 01:22 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Sophos laying off about 450 people globally including in India.
  • Sophos is a Cyber-security company.
  • In March 2020, private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired Sophos in a $3.9 billion deal.

Trending Photos

Cybersecurity firm Sophos to lay off 450 employees globally, including in India

New Delhi: Cyber-security company Sophos is laying off about 450 people globally including in India -- which is 10 percent of its workforce -- to achieve "the optimal balance of growth and profitability". TechCrunch first reported about the layoffs at the UK-headquartered Sophos. The company, however, did not reveal the exact numbers. "Sophos announced an internal restructuring which has resulted in job losses and the start of consultation periods that potentially will affect 10 percent of our global employee base," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The cybersecurity company said that an increasing focus on services such as "managed detection and response (MDR)" was part of the reason for job cuts. In March 2020, private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired Sophos in a $3.9 billion deal. (Also Read: Microsoft joins layoffs spree; Company plan to FIRE THOUSANDS of employees-- Read details inside)

"While these changes are difficult, we believe they are necessary to advance our strategic vision to be a leading global innovator and provider of cybersecurity as a service, with managed detection and response (MDR) at its core," Sophos said in the statement. (Also Read: Amazon begins new round of layoffs, 18K jobs to go)

The company said that it views MDR as a catalyst "to expand our managed services business, which is now more than $175 million and growing at over 50 percent per year". In March last year, Sophos opened its new data centre in Mumbai.

"This will make it as easy as possible for customers and partners to access the best threat protection and detection and data storage options available from Sophos," Sunil Sharma, managing director of sales for India and SAARC, Sophos had said in a statement.

The India data centre was Sophos' third in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. The other two locations are in Australia and Japan

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?