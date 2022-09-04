Cyrus Mistry passes away at 54; here's a look at Tata Group's ex-chairman life

New Delhi: Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palgar on Sunday. He was returning from Ahemdabad to Mumbai when his car crashed on a divider. He was 54 years old. His father Pallonji Mistry had recently died on 28 June 2022 due to old age illness.

Here’s look at Cyrus Mistry profile:-

Cyrus pallonji Mistry was born on 4 July 1968 in a wealthy parsi Irish-Indian business family.

He was the youngest son of Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry who was an Indian-born Irish billionaire construction tycoon. He was chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a major shareholder of India's largest private conglomerate, Tata Group.

He completed his schooling with Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and then studied in Imperial College, London, United Kingdom.

After completing his studies, he joined the family construction business and became the director.

Pallonji Mistry also sat in the board of the Tata Group until 2006. After this, Cyrus Mistry took his place.

As Pallonji Mistry was the single largest shareholder in Tata Group, so Cyrus Mistry had been named director of several Tata companies.

In November 2011, he was made deputy chairman of the Tata Group. Cyrus mistry wanted to become chairman of Tata group upon the retirement of Ratan Tata, who had headed the group since 1991.

In 2012, he officially succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman to the Tata Group.

Mistry held the position of chairman till he was unceremoniously fired in October 2016 over a conflict with Tata family members.

Mistry contested the board's decision to remove him, charging them with poor management and victimising small shareholders.

His case was denied by India's National Company Law Tribunal in 2018, but the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal reversed that judgement in 2019. The dismissal of Mistry was confirmed by India's Supreme Court two years later.