New Delhi: Dabur Group Chairman Mohit Burman and Director Gaurav Burman, along with 29 other people, have been named as accused in the Mahadev betting app case, as per an FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on November 7. The complaint, lodged by social activist Prakash Bankar, centers on the Khiladi app, a subsidiary of the Mahadev betting app.

The FIR lists a total of 31 individuals, with Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman being two of the prominent names. The app in question is managed and endorsed by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, along with various associates and partners.

According to the complainant's statement in the FIR, Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman allegedly had connections to London-based Chander Agarwal and Dinesh Khambat - two accused identified as the main bookies for fixing cricket matches in India.

Chander Agrawal reportedly holds clandestine partnerships in the leagues, facilitated by Hemant Sood from Dubai and Rohit Kumar Murgoi.

The FIR asserts that Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman were linked to Dinesh Khambat and Rohit Kumar Murgoi. It further claims that the industrialists possess equity stakes in a team participating in the cricket league and have collaborated with another accused individual.

Zee News has reached out to Dabur Group for their response to the FIR, and their reply is eagerly awaited.