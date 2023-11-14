trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687893
NewsBusinessCompanies
DABUR

Dabur Group's Mohit Burman, Gaurav Burman Named Among Accused In Mahadev Betting App Case

The FIR lists a total of 31 individuals, with Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman being two of the prominent names. The app in question is managed and endorsed by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, along with various associates and partners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dabur Group's Mohit Burman, Gaurav Burman Named Among Accused In Mahadev Betting App Case

New Delhi: Dabur Group Chairman Mohit Burman and Director Gaurav Burman, along with 29 other people, have been named as accused in the Mahadev betting app case, as per an FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on November 7. The complaint, lodged by social activist Prakash Bankar, centers on the Khiladi app, a subsidiary of the Mahadev betting app.

The FIR lists a total of 31 individuals, with Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman being two of the prominent names. The app in question is managed and endorsed by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, along with various associates and partners.

According to the complainant's statement in the FIR, Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman allegedly had connections to London-based Chander Agarwal and Dinesh Khambat - two accused identified as the main bookies for fixing cricket matches in India.

Chander Agrawal reportedly holds clandestine partnerships in the leagues, facilitated by Hemant Sood from Dubai and Rohit Kumar Murgoi.

The FIR asserts that Mohit Burman and Gaurav Burman were linked to Dinesh Khambat and Rohit Kumar Murgoi. It further claims that the industrialists possess equity stakes in a team participating in the cricket league and have collaborated with another accused individual.

Zee News has reached out to Dabur Group for their response to the FIR, and their reply is eagerly awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war