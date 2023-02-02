Dabur Q3 Net Profit Falls 5.5% to Rs 476.55 Crore

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 5.51 percent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 476.55 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 504.35 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations rose 3.44 percent to Rs 3,043.17 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 2,941.75 crore a year ago.

Dabur India's total expenses increased 5.63 percent to Rs 2,523.09 crore in the latest December quarter. It was Rs 2,388.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 555.45 apiece on BSE, down 1.10 percent from the previous close.