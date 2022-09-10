"Daily wagers in disguise", Ashneer Grover gets brutally trolled by Netizens

NewsBusinessCompanies
Not too long ago, Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of the Bombay Shaving Company, received vicious teasing for urging freshmen to abandon their expectations of maintaining a work-life balance. Now a ruckus on the statement of Ashneer Grover.

New Delhi: Two years after the onslaught of Covid 19, companies started working loudly. But from some time significant faces get trolled due to the statement made to them. Ashneer Grover, the former CEO of BharatPe, is the newest individual to join the controversy around work and workplace culture, which has been in the news over the previous several days.

Grover has drawn attention to himself this time for his words on recruiting and recruitment in India, a subject of discussion following the CEO of the Bombay Shaving Company's inflammatory statements. This type of controversial statement are a trending topic over the last few days. 

Actually, everything began when Prashant Pitti, a co-founder of EaseMyTrip, wrote a post on his Twitter account. It featured a screenshot of the exchange Pitti had with a prospective employee who abruptly withdrew from consideration for a position with his company.

Grover published a comment on the page where he called salaried workers "daily wagers in disguise." "In India, there is no such thing as a contract; neither you nor the other party would pursue the other due to the broken and expensive judicial system. Therefore, in India, it is "ek haath le doosre haath de," the commenter added.

Internet users did not take the Shark Tank judge's remark lightly at all. While some criticised him for being toxic, others expressed shock at the way Grover views those who put in significant effort for an organisation. Many also emphasised how awful it was to lump together all the hardworking employees and generalise the work they do.

After that, Netizens flooded Twitter with comments. One user said, “Problem is a mentality of people like Ashneer. Treat them like a daily wager and they will act and give results as daily wagers do."

