Delhi Airport becomes first airport to operationalise Transshipment Hub Centre

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, on Monday announced that it is the first Airport in India to operationalize a dedicated Transshipment Excellence Centre (TEC) that will simplify and expedite the procedure for transfer of Transshipment cargo.

This initiative has been taken by DIAL as per the guidelines of Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) under National Civil Aviation Policy 2016 to develop Air Cargo Transshipment Hubs at major airports of India.

“The Customs, Government of India, have also given their clearances to operationalize dedicated Transshipment Centre at IGIA and charted out the Standing Operating Procedure for Transshipment of Cargo,” DIAL said in a statement.

All the EXIM shippers and the airlines will now have an opportunity to carry more and more volume of Air Cargo across the world by leveraging the TEC facility at Delhi Airport for handling their transshipment cargo.

“This will provide enhanced connectivity to transshipment cargo. The shippers/exporters from unserved territories can get their cargo connected to the world through Delhi Airport. For example, with this facility, Bangladesh will now be able to connect to the US, Europe, Middle East etc. through multiple International airlines operating out of Delhi Airport,” it added.

“We are happy to participate in fulfilling the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s vision of creating Air Cargo Hub in India. TEC will not only provide a new momentum to the efficient movement of Transshipment air cargo through secure channel, but it will also contribute significantly in promoting IGI Airport as Air Cargo Hub of the region and an Air Cargo Gateway to the World,” a DIAL spokesperson said.