Delhi court allows extradition process against 4 Sterling Biotech promoters

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to go ahead with the extradition process against four Sterling Biotech promoters in a Rs 8,100-crore bank fraud case.

The agency had sought permission from Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora to initiate extradition proceedings against Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) promoters Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Hiteshkumar Narendrabhai Patel.

Earlier in the day, the ED told the court that the four accused are reportedly in Italy and Nigeria and their extradition is required for probing the case.

The agency has registered the alleged bank fraud case against the firm SBL under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court had earlier this month issued open-ended non-bailable warrants against the four promoters of the Gujarat pharma firm in the case.

The accused are being probed by the agency also for allegedly bribing senior income tax department officials as part of an earlier criminal complaint.