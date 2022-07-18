New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday extended 4 days remand of former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange, in a money laundering case involving alleged phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on last Friday summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a prevention of money laundering case related to the phone tapping of National Stock Exchanges (NSE) employees between 2009 and 2017. On Thursday, the ED got a four-day custodial remand of Ramkrishna.

The ED had said that it wanted to confront Ramkrishna with Pandey, and record the statements.

The ED's case is on the basis of the CBI's FIR. This case was lodged by the probe agency at the directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In April, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed its first chargesheet in the matter against Chitra Ramkrishna, the ex-CEO of NSE and Anand Subramanian, the ex-Group Operating Officer of the NSE.

Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24 while Ramkrishna was placed under arrest on March 6.

The federal probe agency is probing the matter since May 2018 but it has not found any concrete evidence to identify the mysterious 'Himalayan Yogi' with whom the classified information was shared by Ramkrishna.

