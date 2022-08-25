Delhi HC dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the single judge's order was well-reasoned and the appeals are devoid of merits.
- The Delhi High Court dismissed the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook on Thursday against CCI.
- In April last year, a single judge of the high court had refused to interdict against CCI's probe.
- In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court dismissed the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook on Thursday against an order rejecting their challenge to a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging platform's updated privacy policy of 2021.
A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the single judge's order was well-reasoned and the appeals are devoid of merits. In April last year, a single judge of the high court had refused to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI on the petitions moved by WhatsApp LLC and Facebook Inc. -- now Meta platforms.
In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.
