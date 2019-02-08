हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi High Court

Delhi HC dismisses plea to regulate Netflix, Amazon Prime video content

An NGO Justice for Rights Foundation, had filed the  plea in the court.

Delhi HC dismisses plea to regulate Netflix, Amazon Prime video content

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on online platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime till the regulations are framed.

A PIL was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking framing of guidelines to regulate the functioning of online media streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime video, alleging that they show “uncertified, sexually explicit and vulgar” content.

An NGO Justice for Rights Foundation, had filed the  plea in the court.

It claimed that television series like “Sacred Games”, “Game of Thrones” and “Spartacus”, shown on platforms like Netflix, contain “vulgar, profane, sexually explicit, pornographic, morally unethical and virulent” content which often “depict women in objectifying manner”.

It has sought directions to the ministries of Communication, Information and Broadcasting as well as Law and Justice to frame guidelines to regulate such platforms and the content they broadcast.

With PTI Inputs

Delhi High Court, online platforms ban, Netflix, Amazon Prime
