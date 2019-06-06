close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DHFL default

DHFL default: RBI to enusre financial stability

The comments come following the bond defaults by mortgage lender DHFL on June 4, which led to a slew of rating downgrades of the company. The stock lost more than 20 percent Thursday.

DHFL default: RBI to enusre financial stability

Mumbai: The central bank is closely monitoring the developments in the NBFC sector and housing finance companies and will ensure that financial stability is maintained, governor Shaktikanta Das said Thursday.

The comments come following the bond defaults by mortgage lender DHFL on June 4, which led to a slew of rating downgrades of the company. The stock lost more than 20 percent Thursday.

"We have been closely monitoring the performance and developments in the NBFC and HFC sectors," Das told reporters during the customary post-RBI policy conference.

Stating that the central bank is committed to have a robust NBFC sector, Das said, "the RBI will not hesitate to take any measure to ensure financial stability in the sector."

After DHFL's bond repayment default, rating agencies Crisil and Icra had on Wednesday downgraded rating on its Rs 850-crore commercial paper to 'default' from 'A4'.

The rating revision factors in further deterioration in DHFL's liquidity profile and delays in meeting scheduled debt obligation on June 4, 2019, Icra had said in a note.

The company has commercial paper worth Rs 750 crore maturing in June with the first repayment on June 7.

Tags:
DHFL defaultReserve Bank of IndiaRBI
Next
Story

HUL CMD's FY'19 gross salary down 2.5% at Rs 18.88 crore

Must Watch

PT33M8S

Watch Debate: Shivsena's plan for Ram Mandir a 'Sankalp' or 'Politics'?