Ashneer Grover

Did former BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover buy a dining table worth Rs 10 crore? Here's what he said

Reports surfaced last week, claiming that Ashneer "purchased a Porsche" when he was at BharatPe and "told multiple people at the company that he spent millions on a dining table".

New Delhi: Former BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover has hit back at the company's Board, saying he never bought a dining table worth Rs 10 crore as being reported.

In a tweet, Grover said he would rather put Rs 10 crore in business and create employment for 1,000 of people.

Reports surfaced last week, claiming that Ashneer "purchased a Porsche" when he was at BharatPe and "told multiple people at the company that he spent millions on a dining table".

"Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it's a Rs 10 cr dining table!! I don't hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don't fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you'll lose your credibility like them," Ashneer tweeted.

According to reports, "office frugality clashed with the couple's apparently glitzy lifestyle, rubbing some employees the wrong way."

"Grover and his wife upgraded their modest home for a rented penthouse and renovated another luxury property," the reports claimed.

Ashneer said that the dining table he has at home is not even worth 0.5 per cent of the amount being reported.

"I'd rather put Rs 10 crore in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meals on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board/Investors - 1 : Lavishness : 0," he further tweeted.

The fintech platform recently sacked Ashneer's wife Madhuri Jain Grover over alleged financial irregularities during her tenure as Head of Controls to the tune of crores of rupees.

Post this, Ashneer had resigned, saying that he is being forced to quit a company of which "I am a founder".

In a statement, BharatPe said it "reserves all rights to take further legal action against him (Ashneer Grover) and his family".

Ashneer GroverBharatPe
