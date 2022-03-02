हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashneer Grover

BharatPe removes Ashneer Grover from all positions at company

BharatPe has also found involvement of Grover family and relatives in extensive misappropriation of the company's funds.

BharatPe removes Ashneer Grover from all positions at company

New Delhi: Fintech firm BharatPe on Wednesday said it has removed Co-Founder Ashneer Grover from all positions at the company.

BharatPe has also found involvement of Grover family and relatives in extensive misappropriation of the company's funds.

"The board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe' s reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology. As a result of his misdeeds, Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," BharatePe said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grover resigned from the post of Managing Director on Tuesday.

According to the statement , Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company's account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles, it said. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashneer GroverBharatPe
Next
Story

'Being forced to bid adieu the company I founded' -- Ashneer Grover writes emotionally-charged letter

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Drone attack on Russian army in Crimea