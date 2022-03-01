हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover resigns as BharatPe MD, loses Singapore arbitration

Grover had sought the investors to give Rs 4,000 crore for selling his 8.5 per cent stake and quitting the company, however, top investors are not budging an inch. 

Ashneer Grover resigns as BharatPe MD, loses Singapore arbitration

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover on Tuesday (March 1) resigned as managing director of fintech BharatPe. Grover, has also lost the arbitration in Singapore he filed against the fintech platform for launching a probe against him.

BharatPe currently has 8 million merchants on its platform.

Grover had filed an arbitration plea with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). In his appeal, Grover pleaded that the investigation was illegal because it violated the shareholder agreement and articles of association.

He had sought the investors to give Rs 4,000 crore for selling his 8.5 per cent stake and quitting the company, however, as per news agency IANS top investors in the fintech platform are not budging an inch. At a $2.85 billion valuation and at the current dollar-rupee exchange rate, his stake would be around Rs 1,824 crore.

The company's key investors are Sequoia Capital that has nearly 19.6 per cent stake, Coatue has 12.4 per cent stake, Ribbit Capital has 11 per cent, and Beenext 9.6 per cent stake, among others.

Meanwhile, the fintech platform has sacked Grover's wife Madhuri Jain Grover over alleged financial irregularities during her tenure as head of controls that runs into crores. Alvarez and Marsal, a leading management consultant and risk advisory firm, is set to submit its report into financial irregularities at the firm during Grovers' time some time next week.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashneer GroverBharatPe
Next
Story

Amul increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Must Watch

PT11M3S

DNA: Operation Ganga - What can world learn from India on Ukraine war?