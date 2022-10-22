Did you get Diwali Bonus? Memes flood Twitter as bonus remained daydream for many

Diwali Bonus 2022: At a time when private firms, state governments and the central government have announced bonuses and incentives for their employees, just like every year, some sections of employees either did not receive any gift or were not happy with what they got as a Diwali bonus. While some companies have set a trend by gifting unique things to their employees, some showed less generosity. A Gujarat-based diamond export company Shree Ramkrishna Export gifted solar panels to select employees while a Chennai-based jewellery businessman gifted cars and bikes to its employees. Amid all this excitement and buildup around Diwali Bonus, exciting memes flooded Twitter where people cracked jokes ahead of the festivities. Take a look:

Online streaming platform Netflix joing the meme fest and Tweeted a picture of Dark web series' actor Louis Hofmann who played the role of Jonas Khanwald in the series. "Here's a Diwali Jonas for those who didn't get Diwali bonus," tweeted Netflix.

Here's a Diwali Jonas for those who didn't get Diwali bonus pic.twitter.com/9eqxB63a5w — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 22, 2022

Another Twitter handle shared a shot from Akshay Kumar's movie with the caption 'When you receive 78 rupees water bottle as a Diwali bonus'.

When you receive 78 rupees water bottle as a Diwali bonus pic.twitter.com/uZSiDbrjGo — bollywoodhead (@bollywoodhead) October 21, 2022

Le HR, whenever I ask for my diwali bonus: pic.twitter.com/BaDUKAN0Jp — shruti (@JustShruting) October 20, 2022

Employees asking for Diwali bonus



Management pic.twitter.com/AnT1RT4nXE — Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) October 20, 2022

Me waiting for Diwali bonus to be credited. pic.twitter.com/gslR9UoJ34 October 20, 2022

Diwali is one of the major festivals and symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Diwali provides an occasion to gather and celebrate the festivities with sweets, firecrackers, lights and diyas. To further sweeten the festive moods, companies provide gifts, hampers and cash as bonus to their employees.