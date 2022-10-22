NewsBusinessCompanies
DIWALI BONUS

Did you get Diwali Bonus? Memes flood Twitter as bonus remained daydream for many

Diwali Bonus 2022: While some companies have set a trend by gifting unique things to their employees, some showed less generosity. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Diwali is one of the major festivals and symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness
  • A Gujarat-based diamond export company Shree Ramkrishna Export gifted solar panels to select employees
  • Chennai-based jewellery businessman gifted cars and bikes to its employees

Diwali Bonus 2022: At a time when private firms, state governments and the central government have announced bonuses and incentives for their employees, just like every year, some sections of employees either did not receive any gift or were not happy with what they got as a Diwali bonus. While some companies have set a trend by gifting unique things to their employees, some showed less generosity. A Gujarat-based diamond export company Shree Ramkrishna Export gifted solar panels to select employees while a Chennai-based jewellery businessman gifted cars and bikes to its employees. Amid all this excitement and buildup around Diwali Bonus, exciting memes flooded Twitter where people cracked jokes ahead of the festivities. Take a look:

Online streaming platform Netflix joing the meme fest and Tweeted a picture of Dark web series' actor Louis Hofmann who played the role of Jonas Khanwald in the series. "Here's a Diwali Jonas for those who didn't get Diwali bonus," tweeted Netflix.

Another Twitter handle shared a shot from Akshay Kumar's movie with the caption 'When you receive 78 rupees water bottle as a Diwali bonus'.

Diwali is one of the major festivals and symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Diwali provides an occasion to gather and celebrate the festivities with sweets, firecrackers, lights and diyas. To further sweeten the festive moods, companies provide gifts, hampers and cash as bonus to their employees.

