Diwali 2021: THIS Surat-based company gifts electric scooters to its employees

New Delhi: On the occasion of Diwali, a Surat-based company Alliance Group gave electric scooters to its staff as a gift.

"In view of increasing fuel prices and other factors we`ve decided to gift electric vehicles to our employees," said Subhash Dawar, Director of the company.

"This issue not only remains in the media headlines but has also affected the financials stand of the company. This will not only save the expenditure on fuel but will also allow our company to contribute towards environmental protection and green appearance," he added.

Subhash further said that he has always believed in the goodwill of the environment, and likes to live in the company of nature.

He also mentioned that it is his passion to take every possible step for the protection of the environment.

Chirag Davar, Subhash Davar's son who looks after the business stated that the company has given electric scooters to 35 of its employees as Diwali gifts. Considering the escalating prices of petrol and diesel, among other factors, the company decided to provide electric scooters to its staff.

On Thursday, these scooters were presented to employees as part of a Diwali celebration. The staff are overjoyed with the company's choice. Employees claim it has motivated them to work even harder.

