This news is a warning to every parent who feeds their children Cerelac. After seeing this news, parents who feed their children Cerelac will stop doing so. And those parents who are thinking of feeding their children Cerelac will also stop considering it because, for the company Nestle, not all children are equal. For Nestle, the lives and health of Indian children are not as important as those of children in European countries.

You must have seen the 'Keep Away From Children' warning written on many products, and there may be many such products in your home as well. But if you are parents of young children, there may be a dangerous product in your home for which this warning is not written. The name of this product is - Nestle Cerelac. Parents feed this to their children thinking that it will keep the child healthy. But Nestle Cerelac does not make your child healthy; it makes them sick. This disclosure came in an international research where the double standards of Nestle company were exposed. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain exposed the Nestle's double standard based on an international report:

The report states that in European countries, Nestle sells Cerelac without added sugar. But in many developing and poor countries including India, the same Cerelac is sold with added sugar, which is very harmful to your child's health. International Baby Food Action Network, that is, IBFAN, and the Research Organization of Switzerland, Public Eye, have released a report after lab testing Nestle's baby food product Cerelac. Its title is - How Nestle Gets Children Hooked On Sugar In Lower Income Countries. The title itself is clear that this report is related to the use of sugar in Nestle's products in developing and poor countries.

The report claims that in countries like India, Bangladesh, South Africa, Nigeria, Pakistan, Nestle's baby food products like Cerelac contain added sugar. While in European countries like Switzerland, Germany, Britain, and France, where Nestle's products are sold, these baby food products do not contain added sugar.