'Do You Ever Get Confused With Salman Khan?' Bill Gates Asks Khan Academy Founder Sal Khan Playfully In His Podcast

New Delhi: Following his departure from the helm of the global software giant, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has embarked on a diverse range of endeavors, spanning from philanthropy to volunteering. His latest venture is a podcast named 'Unconfuse Me,' in which he delves into intriguing conversations with notable figures. In a recent episode, Gates welcomed Sal Khan, the visionary behind Khan Academy, for an engaging discussion.

During the podcast episode, a lighthearted moment arose when Gates humorously inquired whether Sal Khan had ever been mistaken for Bollywood actor Salman Khan due to their shared last name. To this, Sal Khan playfully responded in the affirmative, revealing a surprising connection. He recounted receiving letters from fervent fans of the actor who expressed admiration for his presumed mathematical skill. Some even professed affection, believing him to be a multifaceted individual capable of excelling in both academics and acting.

Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, has been a driving force in the realm of education. Established in 2006 as a non-profit organization based in California, United States, Khan Academy has been instrumental in creating educational content that caters to students of all ages.



During their insightful conversation, Sal Khan reminisced about an intriguing anecdote. He shared an incident where he and Bollywood actor Salman Khan found themselves on the same stage, owing to their coincidental name. This amusing situation prompted a further influx of fan letters, with supporters of both individuals marveling at their unexpected mathematical prowess.