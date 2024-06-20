Do You Know What Is The Salary Of These Top 5 Leaders? From Modi To Biden, Here’s How Much They Earn

New Delhi: Ever wondered how much the world's top leaders earn? From Narendra Modi to Joe Biden these influential figures have salaries that match the high demands of their jobs. While Modi’s salary is modest compared to other leaders like Lawrence Wong and Hong Kong’s John Lee Ka-chiu who earn significantly more. Let’s take a closer look at the salaries and perks these global leaders enjoy.

- Narendra Modi

As Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has a crucial role in running the country. Despite the high pressure of his job, he earns a salary of Rs 1.66 lakh per month which is around Rs 20 lakh per year. This includes a basic salary of Rs 50,000, an expense allowance of Rs 3,000, a parliamentary allowance of Rs 45,000 and a daily allowance of Rs 2,000.

- Lawrence Wong

According to reports, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong who succeeded Lee Hsien Loong earns a remarkable $2.2 million (approximately Rs 18.37 crore) every year . This makes him the highest-paid world leader.

- Lee-ka-chiu

John Lee Ka-chiu of Hong Kong is the second-highest paid world leader. He earns about $672,000 (approximately Rs 5.61 crore) annually, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

- Rishi Sunak

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is the United Kingdom’s richest-ever prime minister due to his personal wealth. He earns a salary of $212,000 per year (approximately Rs 1.77 crore). He also enjoys perks such as the official residence at 10 Downing Street in London and the countryside retreat at Chequers in Buckinghamshire.

- Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden earns a salary of $400,000 (Rs 3.34 crore) per year. In addition, he receives a $50,000 allowance to cover expenses related to his official duties. Along with his salary, Biden enjoys access to luxurious facilities like the White House and Air Force One.