Domino’s reduces pizza delivery time to 20 minutes in locations with high store density

New Delhi: Domino’s, the popular pizza chain, has reduced the delivery time to 20 minutes from its 30-minute delivery in several locations across the country. Most of these stores are located in high store density.

Domino’s is striving to make its deliveries faster at a time when several online QSR outlets and online food delivering platforms are doubling down on technology and other factors to improve the delivery time.

In its second-quarter earnings commentary, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, which manages Domino’s stores in several locations in India, said, “Opening of new stores in existing cities helps improve customer experience like 20-minute delivery which is driven by density of stores in a region.”

Besides Domino’s Pizza, Jubilant also operates several Dunkin Donuts stores across the country. Notably, the company had started testing the 20-minute deliveries in the pre-Covid times.

However, Jubilant has rolled out the faster delivery service now, in only select cities where there is a higher density of its outlets. As of now, the company hasn’t announced when it’ll launch the 20-minutes across all geographic locations in the country.

Meanwhile, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd on Wednesday reported a 58.11 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 119.82 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, driven by continued strong momentum in delivery and takeaway channels.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 75.78 crore in the year-ago period, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,116.19 crore as compared to Rs 816.33 crore in the same period a year ago.

