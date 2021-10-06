हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Don’t want any fracas with Invesco, ZEEL is not mine but of 2.5 lakh shareholders: Subhash Chandra

Zee Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra said that Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ shareholder Invesco should resolve the matter peacefully.

New Delhi: Zee Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, on Wednesday (October 6), said that Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ shareholder Invesco should resolve the matter peacefully and that he doesn't want any fracas with the investor. 

He added that if Invesco wants to fight, then he will fight back. “I will fight back not because I have some financial gains, but I’ll feel satisfied that I am honest with 90 crore viewers of ZEE.” 

Chandra also said that he is sure that Invesco is watching his exclusive interview with ZEE News CEO Sudhir Chaudhary, adding that it’s a shareholder and not an owner. “The decision should be left to 2.5 lakh shareholders of the company.”  

He also said that the real owners of ZEEL are the 2.5 lakh public shareholders of the company, along with 150 crore viewers in India and other international countries. 

He also added that if Invesco wants to takeover ZEEL, then it should do it legally by buying out other shareholders of the firm. Also Read: DNA: The real owner of ZEE TV is the people of the country - Dr Subhash Chandra 

Meanwhile, he also pointed out that there could be a possibility that someone inside Invesco is misleading others. Also Read: DNA: Three-four generations grew up watching ZEE TV- Dr Subhash Chandra

 

