Many people aspire to be like Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy who steered the company towards becoming a global IT powerhouse. With the same desire to emulate him, a 12-year-old student asked Murthy, "What should we do to become like you?". In response, Murthy said, "I do not want you to become like me...I want you to become better than me for the greater good of the nations."

Infosys founder During Teach for India's Leaders Week, Murthy addressed students at Mount Everest school, Byatarayanapura, emphasizing creating one's own path and making a difference.

During his session with students, Murthy also shared five valuable lessons from his personal experiences.

A lesson in discipline

Murthy recalled his school days and said that he excelled in science and mathematics but struggled with history, civics, and geography. His father instilled in him the importance of discipline and continuous improvement which motivated him to secure fourth rank in the SSLC exam.

A lesson of sharing

Murthy said he learned the joy of giving from his mother after receiving a national scholarship of Rs 900 in 1961. He handed the entire amount to his mother requesting her Rs 50 to buy some clothes. His mother later asked him to give the clothes to his elder brother. Murthy was initially resistant but was moved after watching a play about Karna, a mythological character known for his sacrifice. This experience taught Murthy that true joy lies in sharing and caring for others.

A lesson in citizenship

In 1961, Murthy learned about citizenship from his SSLC class headmaster. During a chemistry experiment, the headmaster added common salt, which he considered community property. The headmaster emphasized the importance of responsibility and respect for communal resources. This lesson influenced Murthy's approach to founding and running Infosys.

A lesson in teamwork

Murthy also recalled his stint as a chief systems programme officer at IIM-Ahmedabad when he experienced a heartbreaking incident when a colleague used inappropriate language during a debate. From this incident, he later learned that the lesson learned was more important than the communication. This insight taught him the importance of gaining lessons from teamwork which has helped him maintain strong relationships and focus on team-benefiting decisions.

A lesson in responsibility

Murthy recalled another incident when in Paris he made a critical mistake while testing a program, causing the computer to erase its memory. He called his boss, Colin, who helped him restore the system after 22 hours. Colin praised Murthy's dedication but taught him a leadership lesson of taking full responsibility for failures and sharing the glory with the team.

At the end of the session, Murthy defined success as bringing a smile to others' faces.