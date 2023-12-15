Ever Wondered What The Iconic Doordarshan Eye Logo Means? Some Interesting Trivia That Takes You Down Memory Lane

The Doordarshan logo with its theme music will always be ingrained in our hearts and thoughts. Those who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s will fondly recall the thrill of turning on the television and cuddling up in front of it with their loved ones to watch their favorite shows. With its captivating logo and signature music, Doordarshan rose to prominence as a hypnotic broadcaster that brought the globe into everyone's living rooms.

The most captivating feature of Doordarshan was its intriguing logo, which drew viewers in. It's likely that many of us have wondered who created the Doordarshan logo and what it means. This post will provide you with information on who designed the Doordarshan logo, its meaning, and other interesting trivia that will take you down memory lane.

Doordarshan's Inception To Its Present State

Founded by the Indian government, Doordarshan is a stand-alone public service broadcaster and one of Prasar Bharati's two divisions. Founded on September 15, 1959, it is among the largest broadcasting organizations in India in terms of studio and transmitter infrastructure. In addition to serving urban and rural India, DD also offers internet, mobile, and television services abroad.

Doordarshan began as a modest public service telecasting experiment on September 15, 1959, and has since grown to become a global leader in digital communications. In 1965, Doordarshan started beaming signals to homes in and around New Delhi, turning the experiment into a regular service.

Services were expanded to Amritsar and Mumbai by 1972 and to seven additional cities by 1975. It was a part of All India Radio for the entire duration. On April 1, 1976, it was reorganized and given its own department under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and later came under Prasar Bharati.

From the times of the Ramayana, Mahabharat, Buniyaad, Malgudi Days, etc., to the cutting-edge coverage of national and international events in the present, Doordarshan continues to captivate audiences.



Who Created The Doordarshan Eye Logo? Doordarshan's Theme Music

1. Devashish Bhattacharya, a National Institute of Design student, designed the Doordarshan Eye Logo. When Doordarshan moved out of All India Radio and wanted an independent logo, Devashish was roped in to design it.

2. Bhattacharyya completed his scribble as part of the class exercise, starting with the human eye. He encircled it with two curves, which stood for "the yin and the yang."

3. The then-prime minister, Indira Gandhi, chose Devashish's design out of about 14 that were submitted.

4. RL Mistry, another NID student, created the logo's animation. He prepared several copies of the sketch prepared by Devashish. After that, he rotated the pictures until they took on their final shape. Today, this eye is referred to as the "DD Eye."

5. Together with Ustad Ali Ahmed Hussain Khan, Pandit Ravi Shankar composed the theme music for the Doordarshan logo.

6. On April 1, 1976, the entire package—the symbol and the music—was broadcast on television for the first time.

7. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, "DD Eye" was upgraded in response to the emergence of new channels, including DD News, DD Sports, and other regional channels.



What Is The Meaning Of The Iconic Doordarshan Eye Logo?

The Doordarshan logo literally means far-sighted. In a media interview, Devashish said that the logo was kept very simple to ensure that everyone could understand it. According to Devashish, a symbol can have different meanings in different cultures, and there are many different cultures in India. Therefore, the DD symbol needed to be designed so that its meaning would not be ambiguous. To the south and northeast, an eye has the same meaning. Also, prior to its arrival, the symbol had to set the audience up for an experience.

The phrase "Satyam Shivam Sundaram" was initially written alongside the logo. Later on, it was taken down.