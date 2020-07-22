हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IT companies

DoT extends relaxations in Other Service Providers norms upto December 31, 2020, for work from home

The time period for work from home was expiring on July 31.

DoT extends relaxations in Other Service Providers norms upto December 31, 2020, for work from home

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications relaxations in Other Service Providers norms, for work from home till December 31, 2020.

The time period for work from home was expiring on July 31.

"DoT has further extended the relaxations in the terms and conditions for other service providers up to 31st December 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the ongoing concern due to COVID-19," the DoT tweeted.

Industry body Nasscom has hailed the decision to extend the timelines on relaxed norms for other service providers (OSPs) to facilitate 'work from home'.

In March, the DoT relaxed certain norms for OSPs till April 30 to facilitate work from home (WFH) amid the coronavirus pandemic. This included exemptions in requirement of security deposit and agreement for WFH facility for OSPs (primarily IT and IT-enabled services companies). Earlier, companies were not allowed to connect office Virtual Private Network to home infrastructure, a rule that was subsequently relaxed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was later which further extended till July 31.

