Double vaccinated against COVID-19? Get a 20% discount on domestic flights of THIS airline

New Delhi: In a first, private carrier Go First, on Wednesday (December 22), announced that passengers, who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, can now avail of a 20 per cent discount on domestic flights.

With the latest scheme, Go First, previously known as GoAir, is aiming to encourage more passengers to get fully vaccinated in the fight against Covid-19. Double vaccinated passengers can avail of the discount for travel beyond 15 days from the date of booking.

According to Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First: "The past two years have been extremely difficult due to Covid-19, which has redefined the meaning of normal.”

"We at Go First are committed to ensuring the safety of all our stakeholders. We began by supporting the vaccination of all our employees and now we encouraging more people to get inoculated. We understand the need for vaccination, especially in the wake of the new Covid variant and will continue to support India`s fight against coronavirus," Khona added.

Recently, Indigo, one of the most affordable airlines in the country, also come up with a new promotion to let travellers book flight tickets at affordable prices. The airline was offering flight tickets at a starting price of just Rs 1400. Also Read: Monster.com raises Rs 137.5 crore from Mohandas Pai, others to invest in product, marketing

The company is offering affordable price tickets on the following routes: Jammu to Leh, Leh to Jammu, Indore to Jodhpur, Jodhpur to Indore, Prayagraj to Indore, and Lucknow to Nagpur, among others. Also Read: From Jan 1, GST officials can directly recover for mismatch in sales in GSTR-1, 3B

- With PTI inputs.

Live TV

#mute