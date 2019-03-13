हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DPIIT

DPIIT extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce policy

The earlier deadline was March 9.

DPIIT extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce policy

New Delhi: Deadline for public comments on draft national e-commerce policy has been extended till March 29, according to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The earlier deadline was March 9.

"Comments/suggestions on the draft policy are hereby invited from stakeholders with the last date for receiving comments being March 29, 2019," DPIIT, which comes under the commerce ministry, said.

The draft seeks to provide a policy framework that will enable the country to benefit from rapid digitisation of the domestic, as well as global economy, it said.

The draft addresses six broad issues of the e-commerce ecosystem -- data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.

Tags:
DPIITDraft e-commerce policynational e-commerce policy
Next
Story

Jet Airways grounds another 4 planes due to non-payment

Must Watch

PT2M24S

No alliance with Congress anywhere for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati