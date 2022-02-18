Dr. Bharat Agravat creates life-saving invention to prevent Oral Cancer

Oral Submucous Fibrosis is a Precancerous conditions Cancer. Every year, India reports 77,000 instances of oral cancer. Oral cancer claims the lives of almost five persons in India every hour. Oral cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with India accounting for about one-third of all cases. According to the now-25-year-experienced dentist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, one of the primary reasons for this [high mortality rate] is late diagnosis and treatment. People are subjected to a great deal of physical, emotional, and financial stress as a result of delayed treatment of restricted mouth opening due to Oral Submucous Fibrosis.

After a lot of research in 25 years experienced, Dr Bharat https://www.drbharat.agravat.com/ found out that oral cancer had a high mortality rate.

Oral Submucous Fibrosis is a disease that goes unnoticed. For example, Cholesterol, causes high blood pressure and heart disease. Also Diabetes is also caused by a shortage of Insulin. Like Oral Submucous Fibrosis causes a slew of issues as a result of its lifestyle condition.

An eye-opening encounter

All of this made him wonder why oral submucous fibrosis was discovered at such a late stage 25 years ago. "Oral cancer and pre-cancer detection." Dr. Bharat Agravat began researching when he was a student at the Government Dental College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he completed his dentistry and was a part of a programme called "Clinical Rotational Internship in several fields of dentistry." Dentists would dress up as various characters and visit various dentistry departments and oral surgery wards of dental hospitals to diagnose and treat patients ranging in age from infants to the elderly.

"During these programmes, as well as at the hospital, I encountered a lot of people who couldn't open their mouths, had mouth ulcers, had burning sensations, had swollen gums, had restricted mouth opening, and had dryness of mouth-Xerostomia", he said. Gutkha and Supari's mouth opening was reduced due to the chewing of Pan Masala. Due to the constricted mouth, any type of dental treatment is difficult. He explained that if OSMF is not treated promptly, it can lead to a variety of oral health issues, including the possibility of oral cancer in later stages.

Dr. Bharat Agravat was able to comprehend why the sickness was so terrible as a result of this.

He discovered that late treatment of OSMF worsens the patient's overall state and does not provide them a fighting chance through his studies.

The mouth is the human body's escape route.

"When I looked up early treatment options, I discovered that the only options were injections or surgical excision of the fibrous band, both of which are painful and expensive and only available at dental clinics and hospitals," explains Dr. Bharat Agravat.

He made the decision to learn more about the ailment and create his own Do It Yourself kit for treating Oral Submucous Fibrosis at home.

It was not an easy road to get OSMF Mouth Opening Kit to where it is now; he has set a realistic time frame and hopes to see the device on the market within the next 10 years, despite the fact that clinical testing are expected to take some time.

The coveted Medical Genius Award was given to Dr. Bharat Agravat, who has made significant contributions to dentistry. Manoj Joshi, a well-known Indian film and television actor, presented the award.