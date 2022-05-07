New Delhi: The internet went crazy after it got to know a story about a 'lazy' Swiggy delivery agent outsourcing his delivery work of Cafe Coffee Day coffee to Dunzo which is a different delivery service.

To give context to where it all began, a man from Bengaluru ordered coffee from a CCD restaurant through Swiggy a few days ago. The delivery partner picked up the order once it was packed and ready to be delivered. He did not, however, deliver it.

According to Omkar Joshi's post on Twitter, a Swiggy delivery partner hired another individual from the delivery service Dunzo to bring the coffee requested from CCD.

Reacting to this, Dunzo tweeted, “In the@peakbengaluru metaverse of madness, Bichoo gang and Eagle gang work together. Hum bhi hain Joshi mein, delivery karein hosh mein, yun na aankhein dikha...Saailaaroo, saailaare! What say @swiggy_in :)”

When someone commented on Dunzo's funny response to the story by saying "someone experienced maybe handling the account," Dunzo reacted again.

“Lowkey wants Goyal at the top of my lungs - Apun bola tu mera thaila - and give you our delivery bag." This tweet can be explained by Oly, the Dunzo account manager.

Swiggy didn't hold back either, further asking Dunzo for his thoughts on the story. But after Dunzo's smart response, it didn’t say anything.

"Outsourcing at its best!" tweeted Ronnie Screwvala, praising his 'outsourcing' abilities. A Swiggy delivery partner in Bangalore has requested Dunzo to deliver his order. The Swiggy delivery partner's delegation skills are amazing."