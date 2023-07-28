trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641749
NewsBusinessCompanies
DUNZO

Dunzo To Pay 12% Annual Interest On Withheld Salaries: Report

The company was supposed to clear all pending dues by July 20, but an email was sent out pushing the deadline to September 4. 

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:11 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Dunzo To Pay 12% Annual Interest On Withheld Salaries: Report Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has promised employees to pay an interest of 12 percent per annum on the salary component that it held back from June. In addition, the startup assured them that it was on track to pay off all outstanding debts by September 4, according to MoneyControl. 

Dunzo announced to pay interest after informing employees earlier this month that it would defer wages for around 500 of them and cap salaries at Rs 75,000 from June, regardless of an employee's pay package. 

The company was supposed to clear all pending dues by July 20, but an email was sent out pushing the deadline to September 4. 

"Thank you for your patience and continued support. We understand the inconvenience this (delay in salaries) has caused and want to ensure that we provide the possible support for the delay," Dunzo's payroll team said in an email to employees, which was seen by Moneycontrol. 

"There will be interest paid of 12 percent per annum," it added. When the final payout is made, all employees who have been affected since June will receive interest for two months, from July 4 to September 4. 

An interest rate of 12 percent per annum translates to an interest rate of 1 percent per month, according to the report. 

For example, a worker who was earning Rs 1 lakh monthly but was only paid Rs 75,000 in June due to Dunzo's decision will now receive 12 percent annual interest on the remaining Rs 25,000. 

Meanwhile, Dunzo has received a legal notice from at least seven companies since March this year. The company had received legal notices from Google India, Nilenso, Clover Ventures, Facebook India Online Services Private Limited, Cupshup, Koo, and Glance. 

Overall, Dunzo's outstanding vendor debts total approximately Rs 11.4 crore, nearly double of Rs 5-6 crore previously estimated. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona