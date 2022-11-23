topStoriesenglish
Earn rewards up to Rs 20,000 on Flipkart, Myntra and Cleartrip with THIS credit card

Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:54 AM IST|Source: IANS

Bengaluru: Flipkart and Axis Bank on Tuesday launched the 'Super Elite Credit Card' for shoppers to earn rewards up to Rs 20,000 on Flipkart, Myntra and Cleartrip.

The credit card will offer an activation benefit of 500 Flipkart SuperCoins with 4X SuperCoins earned for every transaction on Flipkart, along with rewards up to Rs 20,000 across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip, and Flipkart Hotels, the company said in a statement.

"At Flipkart, it is our endeavour to provide a convenient and affordable shopping experience for more than 450 million customers on our platform," said Dheeraj Aneja, SVP-Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart.

With the credit card, customers can earn a total of 8 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent and a maximum of 200 SuperCoins can be earned on every successful transaction.

Flipkart Plus customers earn a total of 16 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent and they can earn a maximum of 400 SuperCoins on every successful transaction on Flipkart.

"For all other transactions outside of Flipkart, customers will earn two SuperCoins with no upper limit for every Rs 100 spent on all eligible spends," said the company.

The card has an annual fee of Rs 500, which is waived off on an annual expense of Rs 2 lakh on the card.

"We believe that this co-branded credit card will certainly appeal to customers across India, seeking benefits in the form of SuperCoins, as it offers benefits and easy redemption opportunity on every transaction," said Sanjeev Moghe, President and Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank.

