Earn Upto Rs 1 Lakh Per Month On Zero Investment, This Business Idea Can Turn Your Empty Space Into A Valuable Asset

New Delhi: Land is, undoubtedly, one of the most profitable assets. If you own a piece of land or a property with an empty roof, you can use these spaces to turn it into a valuable asset. The good news is that you can use your vacant land or property to generate good money without investing much.

If you possess a vacant property, it might be used to make a consistent income. You can consider several profitable ways to make the most of your unoccupied property. If you have an empty land or an open space on the terrace, installing a mobile tower will give you a reliable source of income. You can directly approach mobile tower installation companies to have cell towers installed on your property after taking into account some fundamental elements like the size of the land, its location, safety risks and precautions, etc.

A mobile tower could be erected on a 2000 sq. ft. of barren land. If your building has a roof, the mobile tower installation will need at least 500 sq. ft. of space.

Your residential property can be used to build a mobile tower if it has a structural safety certificate. You are eligible to install the tower after ensuring that it won't be within 100 metres of any hospitals or schools or institutions.



Who Provides Mobile Tower Installation Services?

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), who are eager to expand their services in every part of the country, offer mobile tower installation services. You can directly approach these TSPs to rent your property for the installation of the mobile tower.

Companies like Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Tata Communications, GTL Infrastructure, Indus Towers, American Tower Co India Ltd, HFCL Connect Infrastructure, etc could be approached for installing the cell tower on your residential property.



What Is The Procedure For Mobile Tower Installation?

You can provide the telecom firms with information about your property and invite them to inspect it. If your property is suitable in terms of radio frequency, the companies will contact you and visit the site. After the site receives the all-clear, and a few MoUs are signed, your property will be leased to the TPS.



Cost Of Mobile Tower Installation

It's interesting to know that there are no charges associated with the mobile tower installation business.



Income From Mobile Tower Installation

The location, height, and size of your property will affect how much money you can make by installing a mobile tower. Depending on whether the property is located in a rural, semi-rural, or urban location, monthly rentals from cell tower installation may range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh, which is pretty good.