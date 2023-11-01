New Delhi: Honsa Consumers Limited, which owns Mama Earth and Derma Co, has initiated its initial public offering (IPO) to raise approximately Rs 1,700 million. This highlights Ghazal Alagh's inspiring journey to establish a multi-billion-dollar company.

Mama Earth is a company that offers natural and toxin-free natural health and personal care products for babies, moms and others. It was founded by Varun and Ghazal Alagh in 2016 and since then, it has seen tremendous growth to become a Unicorn.

Let’s delve deeper to read this inspiring tale of how a couple has established the company worth crores now.

Ghazal Alagh’s modest salary

Ghazal started her professional life with a modest earning. She earned a paltry income of Rs 1200/day as a weekend corporate trainer. She said in an X post that she’d used the money to take her mom shopping and sharing a memorable dinner.

Ghazal launched her own website

Ghazal started her own website named Dietexpert to spread information on diet plans and lifestyle for healthy and wellbeing living. It got a lot of traction and was a success overall.

The Couple's first venture

After facing difficulties finding natural products for their son, who had sensitive skin and reacted to mainstream products available at that time, the couple decided to create their own brand for personal care products. To turn this idea into reality, they secured an investment of Rs 25 lakhs. This concept was a hit, and Mama Earth has now become a multi-crore brand and a unicorn.

Ghazal’s Accolades

Ghazal Alagh is now a self-made woman billionaire, with an estimated net worth of about Rs 150 crores. She is a prominent figure on Shark Tank India and has been a part of the show since its inception. She was also recognized in Forbes' 2022 Asia's Power Businesswomen list alongside Namita Thapar.

Ghazal Alagh is a symbol of women's empowerment in India, with her unwavering determination and passion to create a brand offering natural and toxin-free products for babies and moms, ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian families.