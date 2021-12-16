हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip acquires YoloBus for undisclosed amount to expand non-air business

EaseMyTrip is acquiring YoloBus for an undisclosed amount to expand its non-air business.

EaseMyTrip acquires YoloBus for undisclosed amount to expand non-air business

New Delhi: Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Thursday said it is acquiring YoloBus, a next-generation premium intercity mobility platform, for an undisclosed amount to expand its non-air business.

The acquisition includes the brand name of YoloBus, its technology, team, running business and data expertise, the company said in a statement.

EaseMyTrip will leverage YoloBus' full-stack technology-enabled platform to offer an enhanced and superior bus travel experience with safe, clean, comfortable and connected buses for seamless intercity travel, it added.

Commenting on the acquisition, EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie said, "Tech-enabled bus mobility is the future, and we are expecting to witness a phenomenal growth in the coming period".

Stating that YoloBus has carved a niche for itself in the mobility sector, he said, "We are confident that its tech-backed mobility solutions will be a huge draw for travellers and will further strengthen EaseMyTrip's position in the segment".

Last year, YoloBus had raised Series-A funding, at a valuation of Rs 84 crore, from marquee investors like Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient. Also Read: IPO-bound Ola raises $500 million to accelerate future mobility

It runs on a mobility template taking care of the operational side of the business, including scheduling of buses, ticketing, customer service, and network planning. Over 3 lakh customers have travelled using its platform across 250 plus routes, connecting major tier-I cities to tier II and III cities. Also Read: Wikipedia founder’s Strawberry iMac, NFT sold for about Rs 7 crore

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EaseMyTripYoloBusacquisitiononline ticketing
Next
Story

IPO-bound Ola raises $500 million to accelerate future mobility

Must Watch

PT8M37S

Opposition's demand - Minister of State for Home should be sacked