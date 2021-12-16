EaseMyTrip acquires YoloBus for undisclosed amount to expand non-air business

New Delhi: Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Thursday said it is acquiring YoloBus, a next-generation premium intercity mobility platform, for an undisclosed amount to expand its non-air business.

The acquisition includes the brand name of YoloBus, its technology, team, running business and data expertise, the company said in a statement.

EaseMyTrip will leverage YoloBus' full-stack technology-enabled platform to offer an enhanced and superior bus travel experience with safe, clean, comfortable and connected buses for seamless intercity travel, it added.

Commenting on the acquisition, EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pittie said, "Tech-enabled bus mobility is the future, and we are expecting to witness a phenomenal growth in the coming period".

Stating that YoloBus has carved a niche for itself in the mobility sector, he said, "We are confident that its tech-backed mobility solutions will be a huge draw for travellers and will further strengthen EaseMyTrip's position in the segment".

Last year, YoloBus had raised Series-A funding, at a valuation of Rs 84 crore, from marquee investors like Nexus Venture Partners and India Quotient. Also Read: IPO-bound Ola raises $500 million to accelerate future mobility

It runs on a mobility template taking care of the operational side of the business, including scheduling of buses, ticketing, customer service, and network planning. Over 3 lakh customers have travelled using its platform across 250 plus routes, connecting major tier-I cities to tier II and III cities. Also Read: Wikipedia founder’s Strawberry iMac, NFT sold for about Rs 7 crore

