EaseMyTrip Posts Strong Q2 Growth, Registers PAT Of 47.2 Crore

EaseMyTrip’s gross booking revenue for Q2FY24 is Rs 2026 Crore, a YoY growth of 2.4 percent and adjusted revenue reached Rs 213 Crore, a YoY growth of 25.7 percent, the company said in a BSE filing.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: India’s 2nd largest travel-portal EaseMyTrip has reported another strong Q2 growth with PAT of 47.2 Crore, registering a YoY growth of 67.2 percent.

EaseMyTrip’s gross booking revenue for Q2FY24 is Rs 2026 Crore, a YoY growth of 2.4 percent and adjusted revenue reached Rs 213 Crore, a YoY growth of 25.7 percent, the company said in a BSE filing.

"EaseMyTrip continues be amongst handful profitable new age companies by finishing Q2FY24 with a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of INR 64.7 Cr as compared to the INR 38.8 Crores in same quarter last year," the company added. 

During the quarter, the company has expanded its presence in northern part of India by opening new franchise stores in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Delhi and Agra. They aim to offer tailored travel experiences, increase business scalability, and reach offline customers.

The company has launched its in-house Smart Voice Recognition Technology, powered by advanced AI and ML. This innovative voice assistance tool revolutionizes travel booking.

EaseMyTrip acquired 51 percent stake of three companies – Guideline Travel – leading cruise provider; TripShope Travel - leading travel and leisure solution provider in Kashmir; and Dook Travels - Travel service provider which operates across Central Asian countries, Turkey, the UAE and India. It also teamed up with DuDigital Global Limited, a top global technology company, to enhance and streamline administrative processes related to visa & passports.

