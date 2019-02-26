हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches properties worth Rs 147 crore belonging to Nirav Modi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties belonging to absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi and his associate companies worth Rs 147 crore under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED attaches properties worth Rs 147 crore belonging to Nirav Modi

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties belonging to absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi and his associate companies worth Rs 147 crore under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Modi, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, are key accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case. While Modi fled the country last January,  Choksi has taken refuge in Antigua.

The ED has till date attached properties worth Rs 4,765 crore of Choksi and Nirav Modi. The ED had earlier attached properties in India and abroad to the tune of Rs 1,725.36 crore. Besides the properties, the ED had also attached gold, diamond, bullions, jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 489.75 crore.

An Interpol arrest warrant was also notified against him even as India is working to get him extradited from the United Kingdom.

ED has also filed a charge sheet against him alleging that he laundered and diverted over Rs 6,400 crore of bank funds abroad to dummy companies that were under his and his families' control.

Tags:
Enforcement DirectorateNirav ModiMehul ChoksiPunjab National BankPNB fraudPNB scam
Next
Story

Lot of headway being made in IL&FS matter, says corp affairs secy

Must Watch

PT5M36S

India struck the biggest terror camp of Jaish in Balakot, many terrorists eliminated: Government