ED is looking into darker sides of crypto transactions after Wazir X episode: Govt sources

ED has frozen ₹64.67 crore worth bank deposits of Wazir X last week as part of its money laundering probe. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 07:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • ED looks into crypto transactions: Govt sources
  • ED frozen ₹64.67 crore worth bank deposits of Wazir X last week.
  • Caution is necessary while dealing with crypto currency.

New Delhi: Enforcement Direcotrate is looking into the darker side of crypto transactions after Wazir X episode exposed, as per Govt sources. Caution is necessary while dealing with cyrpto currency, a government source said on thrusday. The ED had frozen the assets of Wazir X, that is part of world's largest crypto trader Binance group. It has frozen ₹64.67 crore worth bank deposits last week as part of its money laundering probe. 

(ALSO READ: Cryptocurrency News: Money laundering of around Rs 10 billion? 10 crypto exchanges under ED lens - Details)

