New Delhi: Enforcement Direcotrate is looking into the darker side of crypto transactions after Wazir X episode exposed, as per Govt sources. Caution is necessary while dealing with cyrpto currency, a government source said on thrusday. The ED had frozen the assets of Wazir X, that is part of world's largest crypto trader Binance group. It has frozen ₹64.67 crore worth bank deposits last week as part of its money laundering probe.

