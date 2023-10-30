trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682022
70-Hour Workweek Row: Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Highlights Undervalued Women's Contributions Amidst Heated Debate

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy spoke about in an interview that India’s youngsters need to work more than 70 hours a week to boost India’s growth and productivity.

Oct 30, 2023
New Delhi: The chorus of executives and CEOs has been growing each day to either support or deny the 70 hrs workweek for youngsters after Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s statement in an interview. Expressing his views on the heated debated, Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta shed the light on the wide scale ignorance of society to not consider or even debate the long hours more than seventy hours weeks given by Indian women between offices and homes.

She further said that “no one has debated about us on Twitter”.

“Between offices and homes, many Indian women have been working many more than seventy hour weeks to build India (through our work) and the next generation of Indians (our children). For years and decades. With a smile, and without a demand for overtime. Funnily, no one has debated about us on Twitter,” Radhika Gupta wrote in X post.

Supporting her statement on willful ignorance by society to calculate Indian women hours given to build India and the next generation of Indians, netizens praised her post.

One user commented that Indian women’s tireless dedication deserves recognition.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy spoke about in an interview that India’s youngsters need to work more than 70 hours a week to boost India’s growth and productivity. He said Indians are doing less work every week in comparison to western countries which needs to be imitated for more productivity. 

The statement spread like wildfire on the Internet with netizens is debating pros and cons. Meanwhile, many have raised the concerns over work-life balance and debilitating mental health if youngsters are forced to do over 70 hours a week.

