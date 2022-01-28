EKI Energy Services gets contract as carbon credit service provider from Indore

New Delhi: EKI Energy Services announced that it was awarded a contract by Indore Smart City Development Ltd (ISCDL) to provide consulting services for carbon credit solutions.

According to an official statement, EKIESL would enable ISCDL to raise its aggregator business model, through which it delivers sustainable solutions to urban and rural governance bodies, allowing other smart cities to become climate compliant.

EKIESL will assist ISCDL in monetising emission reductions and generating additional cash to support and fund its numerous welfare and development programmes. As a result, local governments in other cities who collaborate with ISCDL will be able to monetize their climate initiatives, according to the statement.

EKIESL will provide solutions for greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation, such as validation and registration of projects qualified for carbon credits, verification of projects in accordance with International Carbon Credit Mechanism criteria, and monetisation of carbon credits.

Manish Dabkara, CMD & CEO, EKI Energy Services Ltd. said, “This second contract that we have won from ISDCL is a testament for our commendable trajectory of consistently delivering state-of-the-art climate solutions. We are really excited and would like to thank the Govt. for trusting us yet again as their preferred partner. This win has enhanced our leadership as a climate change expert both Nationally as well as globally. All of us at team EKIESL are geared up continue offering our strategic solutions for mitigation and emission reduction”.

The company provides ISCDL technologies and solutions for the monetisation of green initiatives such as composting, biomethanation, energy efficient lighting, sewage treatment plants, retrofitting fossil fuel driven buses to run on CNG, electric vehicles and charging stations, forestation activities, bio-remediation of legacy waste, decentralised composting initiatives, and so on.

EKIESL's ongoing contract allowed ISCDL to generate additional revenues of up to Rs. 8.34 crore in the current fiscal year.

