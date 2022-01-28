हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EKI Energy Services

EKI Energy Services gets contract as carbon credit service provider from Indore

EKIESL will assist ISCDL in monetising emission reductions and generating additional cash to support and fund its numerous welfare and development programmes.

EKI Energy Services gets contract as carbon credit service provider from Indore

New Delhi: EKI Energy Services announced that it was awarded a contract by Indore Smart City Development Ltd (ISCDL) to provide consulting services for carbon credit solutions.

According to an official statement, EKIESL would enable ISCDL to raise its aggregator business model, through which it delivers sustainable solutions to urban and rural governance bodies, allowing other smart cities to become climate compliant.

EKIESL will assist ISCDL in monetising emission reductions and generating additional cash to support and fund its numerous welfare and development programmes. As a result, local governments in other cities who collaborate with ISCDL will be able to monetize their climate initiatives, according to the statement.

EKIESL will provide solutions for greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation, such as validation and registration of projects qualified for carbon credits, verification of projects in accordance with International Carbon Credit Mechanism criteria, and monetisation of carbon credits.

Manish Dabkara, CMD & CEO, EKI Energy Services Ltd. said, “This second contract that we have won from ISDCL is a testament for our commendable trajectory of consistently delivering state-of-the-art climate solutions. We are really excited and would like to thank the Govt. for trusting us yet again as their preferred partner. This win has enhanced our leadership as a climate change expert both Nationally as well as globally. All of us at team EKIESL are geared up continue offering our strategic solutions for mitigation and emission reduction”.

The company provides ISCDL technologies and solutions for the monetisation of green initiatives such as composting, biomethanation, energy efficient lighting, sewage treatment plants, retrofitting fossil fuel driven buses to run on CNG, electric vehicles and charging stations, forestation activities, bio-remediation of legacy waste, decentralised composting initiatives, and so on.

EKIESL's ongoing contract allowed ISCDL to generate additional revenues of up to Rs. 8.34 crore in the current fiscal year.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EKI Energy ServicesIndore Smart City Development Ltdcarbon credit solutionsEmission reduction
Next
Story

LIC IPO: Insurance firm to list on bourses by March 31, says DIPAM Secretary

Must Watch

PT6M18S

DNA: Punjab elections - What's in the mind of Majitha's voter?