New Delhi: Meta head Mark Zuckereberg’s new response on Threads over the expected fight with Elon Musk raised a mix of amusement and skepticism. He stated that while he was willing to engage in the challenge, but Elon’t wasn’t serious and it’s time to move on.

He said he offered a real date and Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. “Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” he added.

Concluding his post, Musk said if Elon ever got serious about a real date and official event, he knew how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. He was going to focus on competing with people who took the sport seriously.



He said Musk's playful demeanor and subsequent requests for practice rounds in his backyard rather than a real fight venue raised eyebrows. The CEO of Facebook then emphasized the need for seriousness in the endeavor, expressing his focus on competing with individuals who genuinely approach the sport with dedication.

Amidst the volley of words, Zuckerberg subtly advocated for a reliable platform that could genuinely raise funds for charity. His remarks underscored the importance of utilizing an established channel to ensure that the intended charitable goals are effectively met.

The saga began with Musk's bold proposal for a charity fight between the two high-profile entrepreneurs. Musk envisioned the event being live-streamed on his platform, X, with the proceeds earmarked for a charitable cause, particularly benefiting veterans. Musk's challenge came with a catch – he called for Zuckerberg to confirm his acceptance of the challenge.

While the world watches with anticipation, awaiting to see if this virtual duel indeed translates into a physical match for a noble cause, one thing is evident – Musk and Zuckerberg's playful challenge exemplifies the convergence of technology, influence, and philanthropy in the modern era.

As the dialogue unfolds, observers are left pondering the authenticity of the challenge and its potential impact on both their images and philanthropic efforts. Musk's commitment to raising funds for veterans' charity is evident, yet the playfulness of the exchange leaves room for interpretation. The lighthearted verbal sparring serves as a reminder of the influence and reach these tech leaders possess, even in realms beyond their core industries.