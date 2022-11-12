Elon Musk announces STEPS to stop parody and fake accounts after Jesus Christ & Pharma Company controversy

New Delhi: Coming on fire due to the proliferation of parody and fake accounts that are causing havoc and spreading lies globally, tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced to take the next step to deal with the dire problem. He has announced that parody account now need to add “Pardoy” in their name along with in bio. He further said that Twitter is adding a “Pardoy” susbcript to clarify and tricking peole isn’t ok.

ALSO READ | India will be one of the top three economic powers globally in 10-15 years: FM

“Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “pardoy” in their name, not just in bio.” He tweeted on November 11. He further tweeted that “To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok.”

Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name, not just in bio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

ALSO READ | Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $19.3 billion since announcing Twitter deal

To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2022

Jesus Christ account got verified on Twitter

Elon Musk had never expected that his new plan to generate revenue source on Twitter would backfire so harshly and comically. A Twitter account in the name of Jesus Christ got the verification blue tick on Twitter since anyone could purchase the blue tick verification in the exchange of $8 USD.

People begin trolling Elon Musk for this absurd plan causing the flood of spams and misinformation.

Drug company suffers huge losses due to pardoy account

Eli Lilly is a US-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures insulin. Eli Lily is one among the top three global producers of insulin. It already has a verified Twitter account with the handle @LillyPad. However, a fake account impersonating as Eli Lilly with a Twitter handle @EliLillyandCo paid $8 to Twitter to get its handle verified. Once it got the famous Blue tick, it tweeted that insulin is free now. "We are excited to announce insulin is free now," it tweeted.

READ FULL STORY HERE | ‘Free Insulin’: Fake $8 Twitter verification cost $15 billion to THIS pharma company

The fake tweet soon went viral and significantly affected the market capitalisation of Eli Lilly. The company's share dipped by over 4 per cent on Friday erasing over US $15 billion in market cap.

This prompted the original company to come out with a clarification for its shareholders. “We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account. Our official Twitter account is @LillyPad,” it said.

However, Twitter later removed the account’s verification and set its tweets to private.