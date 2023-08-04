'Elon Musk' Of India: A Hyderabadi Man Who Used Famous Jacob Diamond As A Paperweight Was wealthier Than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, or Gautam Adani

Richest Indian Billionaire: When someone discusses the richest man in India, the names that we can think of are Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata. Well, the royalty and legacy of the richest man in the history of India date back many decades, rather over a century. Looking back at our history, Mir Osman Ali Khan is the richest man in Indian history, with an adjusted net worth because of inflation. He is the 7th Nizam and the last Nawab of Hyderabad.

Last Nawab Of Hyderabad

India has a credit instrument and a relatively well-developed money market, as can be seen by looking back at our history. India was split up into numerous native princely states (565) at the time of its independence. With the exception of Hyderabad, Junagadh, and Jammu and Kashmir, all princely states in India chose to join the Indian Federation. Hyderabad, a state the size of Italy, was the most prosperous and wealthy of these states. Nizam Osman Ali Khan, who governed Hyderabad for 37 years from 1911 to 1948, was the last Nawab of Hyderabad. He was born on April 6, 1886, and passed away on February 24, 1967. He was India's richest man prior to 1948, when this state was included to the union of India.



Osman Ali Khan: India's 'Elon Musk'

In 1911, Osman Ali Khan succeeded his father as the Nizam of Hyderabad and held the position for close to 40 years. Osman Ali Khan's net worth, after accounting for inflation, was reported to be above Rs 17.47 lakh crore ($230 billion). Khan's net worth is almost equal to Elon Musk's, who is now the richest person in the world with $286 billion. According to reports, Mansa Musa I of Mali, an unknown African king who ruled in the 14th century, was named the richest person in history.

Owner Of 50 Rolls Royces

In 1911, Osman Ali Khan was awarded the honorary title of Knight Grand Commander of the Star of India. He was also awarded the rank of Knight Grand Cross of the British Empire in 1917. In 1946, he also got the Royal Victoria Chain. He reportedly had over 50 Rolls Royces, according to some reports.

One of the seven Nizams who ruled Hyderabad prior to its inclusion in the Union of India was Mir Osman Ali Khan. He possessed about $400 million in jewelry, including the renowned Jacob Diamond, which is now valued at $95 million, and a personal gold collection that was worth over $100 million. The infamous Jacob diamond served as a paperweight for Mir Osman Ali Khan. The Nawab had to abandon his empire and join the Indian Republic in 1948 as the country's integration efforts got underway following India's independence. The Nizam's sources of revenue have decreased since Hyderabad was merged into the Indian nation.