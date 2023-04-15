topStoriesenglish2595023
Elon Musk Set To Challenge OpenAI, Plans To Start Own AI Startup: Report

Twitter-owner Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, according to the FT report, and is also in discussions with some investors in SpaceX and Tesla Inc about putting money into his new venture.

Apr 15, 2023

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk is working on launching an artificial intelligence start-up that will rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with his plans. Twitter-owner Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, according to the FT report, and is also in discussions with some investors in SpaceX and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) about putting money into his new venture.

Musk has secured thousands of graphics processing units, systems that power the computing required for intensive tasks such as AI and high-end graphics, from Nvidia Corp, according to FT. Shares of the chip company, which declined to comment on the matter, gained on the news on Friday. Musk last month registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. The firm lists Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk's family office, as a secretary.

It was not clear if the firm was related to Musk's reported AI start-up efforts. Musk did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Musk is one of the co-founders of OpenAI, which was started as a non-profit in 2015. He stepped down from the company's board in 2018.

