Elon Musk shares the mesmerizing video of starry night - Watch

Elon Musk has shared the image of Simpson’s show and said it had predicted a way back of his purchasing Twitter. “Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12,”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 03:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter new head Elon Musk has shared a mesmerizing video of starry night. The 21-seconds clip shows the time-lapse of a night full of stars and clouds. It has received over 65.k likes and over 6k retweets.

Elon Musk says Simpson predicts Twitter purchase way back

Elon Musk has shared the image of Simpson’s show and said it had predicted a way back of his purchasing Twitter. “Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12,” Several episodes of the American comedy ‘The Simpsons’ have predicted future events, some of which have come true, such as the election of Donald Trump and a Super Bowl performance by Lady Gaga.

Lisa Simpson feeds birds in a birdhouse with the message "Home Tweet Home" in the opening scene, as reported by the New York Post. Some of the birds she was feeding were killed by a bald eagle while she was busy with her task. As the eagle, a beloved American emblem, flies out into the distance, Musk arrives on the scene in his rocket ship. The plane's guns kill the eagle.

Watch FIFA real-time updates on Twitter

Twitter is providing real time coverage of FIFA football world cup 2022 in Qatar. He informed in a tweet and said you can follow world cup on Twitter for best real-time coverage.

