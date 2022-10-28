Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO and others

New Delhi: Business magnet and Telsa CEO Elon Musk acquired the social media giant Twitter Inc on Friday October 28. As per reports, Musk also terminated top executives viz Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde for misleading him and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

Posting a video of him entering the Twitter headquarters in California USA, Elon Musk wrote on the microblogging site- "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" Musk also updated his Twitter bio writing "Cheif Twit."

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 October 26, 2022

After acquiring Twitter, the space enthusiast and founder of SpaceX in an open letter to advertisers wrote "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"

The 'Twitter buyout deal' saga started earlier this year when Musk offered to buy the social media giant at the price of $54.2 per share however, he retracted from his Twitter deal saying Twitter misled him by not revealing the exact numbers of bot accounts. In that response, Twitter sued Elon Musk for cancelling the deal.

Twitter received Musk's letter and intended to close the deal at the original price. Meanwhile, Musk asked to dismiss the shareholder lawsuit against him regarding the cancellation of the deal and subpoenaing the social media company’s former CEO. Earlier Musk stated on Twitter would accelerate his aim to create an “everything app” called X.