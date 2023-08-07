‘I’m Ready Today’: Mark Zuckerberg Responds After Elon Musk's Announcement Confirming A Fight With Him

New Delhi: eta head Mark Zuckerberg responded after Elon Musk’s announcement informing about his fight with former very soon. Zuckerberg advocated in a post on Threads to use a more reliable platform for charity purpose. He added “shouldn’t use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

Previously, Musk announced that fight will be live streamed on X and proceeds will go in charity for veterans. In a series of Threads, Mark further said he is ready today. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath,” Mark added.

Zuckerberg said he loved that sport and would continue competing with people who trained no matter what happened here.



Elon Musk himself took to X to announce that the Zuck vs Musk fight will indeed be happening and will be live-streamed on the platform. Even better, all the proceeds from the fight will be donated to charity for veterans, making it an event with a noble cause.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on .



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

In another post, Musk provided some insight into his preparation for the bout. He shared that he has been lifting weights throughout the day, even bringing them to work, highlighting his dedication to getting in shape for the much-anticipated showdown.