Elon Musk's Twitter lays off 4,400 contractual workers now: Report

New Delhi: After firing about 50 per cent of Twitter workforce, or about 3,800 employees, micro-blogging platform’s new owner Elon Musk has reportedly laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers at the company. According to reports from Platformer and Axios, the micro-blogging platform is now laying off employees those are on contract.

"Contractors aren`t being notified at all, they`re just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system," tweeted Platformer`s Casey Newton.

"They heard nothing from their leaders," he posted. Neither Musk nor Twitter reacted to the new wave of layoffs that startedAAover the weekend. Many found out they weren`t working for the company anymore after they abruptly lost access to Twitter`s internal systems.

"One of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows," one manager posted in the company`s internal Slack messaging platform.

Following Twitter`s earlier layoffs, many contractors ended up on teams with no full-time staff, leaving no one to sign off on their time sheets, Engadget reported.

Musk says 'sorry' for Twitter

Musk, in a bid to tackle the rise of fake accounts, has announced that organizations on the micro-blogging platform will soon be able to find out the Twitter accounts associated with them. He also apologized for the app "being super slow in many countries."

Musk took to Twitter on Sunday and without elaborating much posted, "Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."

In the next tweet, the wealthiest man on the planet apologized for Twitter being slow in many countries by writing, "Btw, I`d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"

Since completing the Twitter deal, Musk has made a flurry of decisions that have been aimed at tackling fake accounts on Twitter that has millions of daily active users.