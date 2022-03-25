हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Emami

Emami acquires Dermicool brand from Reckitt for Rs 432 crore

The Dermicool brand is popular for providing respite from the prickly heat caused during summers.

New Delhi: FMCG major Emami on Friday said it has acquired the 'Dermicool' brand from Reckitt for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore. The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to the customary closing conditions, the company said in a statement.

"We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Dermicool brand, which offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us #1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category," Emami Ltd Director Harsha V Agarwal noted.

Emami, as one of its core business strategies, has always been open to growth through inorganic route.

The company considers acquisitions that not only add value and have synergy with the current line of businesses, but also offer opportunities for the organisation to be present in categories that have high growth potential, it said. Also Read: NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against Supertech Ltd

Zandu, Kesh King, and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by the company in the past few years, it added. Also Read: Apple working on hardware subscription service for iPhones, iPads

