Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in alleged loan fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached the properties of former Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her family in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud and money laundering case.

According to reports, total assets worth Rs 78 crore (book value) belonging to Kochhar and her family have been attached.

This includes her flat in Mumbai and some properties of the company of his husband.

The Kochhar's have been repeatedly questioned by the ED. After the latest developments under the PMLA scheme, the ED order will be valid within 180 days of the attachment being issued until a court confirms it and allows it to make a final confiscation on the basis that properties were made out of the proceeds of money laundering.

In 2019, the central agency had registered a criminal case under the PMLA against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning Rs 3,250-crore loans by the ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group.

Kochhar had challenged her ouster from ICIC Bank which was given a green-light by a the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).