Entrepreneur Janki Desai gives event designing a new meaning with her company ‘Altair’

There’s no better fascination in life than inculcating creativity in day-to-day activity. It is rightly said that to bring out the best creative output, you must have a unique approach in your process. In simple words, unique ideas lead to unique strategies that make any business or venture a successful name in the market. When we talk about success stories, Janki Desai is one opulent name whose work has made a mark in the event industry. She is the pioneer behind ‘Altair’, a bespoke event design company having its operations pan India as well as overseas.

Based in Mumbai, the event designing company was incorporated in 2016 and is responsible for curating and designing various events including weddings, functions and luxury brand events. As a guest or a part of the audience, any event is considered to be a success based on its ambience and vibe. Leveraging on the decor, that’s where the role of event designers come into the picture. So far, Janki through her expertise and skills has designed unique concepts majorly for weddings that have been distinctive from one another.

As an event designer, she is highly recommended to add extra spark at any event with custom and personalized decor. When asked about how her team brings client’s dreams to reality, Janki said, “The first step in the process is to completely understand the requirements and values of the clients. We have to picture their requirements before we bring the design and decor of the event to life. Be it lighting, space designs, use of fancy textiles gives an extra touch to any event.” Furthermore, the entrepreneur revealed that while designing the event, her team pays attention to detail as every minute detail adds an extra effort to make the event successful.

Besides this, the creative director expressed the challenge that comes their way while designing the concept of any event. “For instance, when we have to design a concept of any wedding, there are various factors in consideration. We do thorough research and homework about the wedding. Right from the theme of the event to the venue where the wedding event is being scheduled, we need to keep a thorough check on everything. Based on our observation, my team works on the decoration and designing of the event”, added Janki.

Calling design as her ultimate passion, Janki Desai believes that it is the collaborative effort and spirit of her team that has brought ‘Altair’ to the forefront. Moreover, Janki and her team to date have designed various events in different parts of the world. The bunch of creative professionals in her team have made the company a recognized name in the various destinations of the world like Goa, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jodhpur, Mussoorie, Udaipur, Surat, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Phuket, Vietnam, Muscat and Bangkok. Even in the time of coronavirus pandemic, the event designing company has managed to woo its clients by designing out of the box design concepts for many low-key events in different parts of the world.

