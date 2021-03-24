Entrepreneur Jiya Sosa showcasing her prowess as a top-notch makeup artist

Carving out a successful business as a makeup artist is not an overnight task. Time and focus are required to develop the right set of skills, clients, and contacts to reach a financial or personal pinnacle in this challenging profession. Over the years, Jiya Sosa has never failed in showcasing her prowess as a top-notch makeup artist.

For the past fifteen years, the boss lady has marched towards success with her outstanding makeup and artistry skills. Today, Jiya is amongst the top-rated makeup and bridal artists whose talent rose her to name and fame in the glamour industry.

Jiya Sosa’s craft as an artist knows no bounds. Be it professional shoots or weddings or any event, Jiya never fails to surprise her clients and her Instagram is legit proof. Till date, she has done a total of six international workshops in Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, Dubai, East Africa and Johar Baharu.

Bidding adieu to the traditional methods, the talent boss lady has switched to modern-day approaches to elevate her business venture and take it to new heights. With everything going digital these days, Jiya opted for modern-day techniques and started conducting online makeup tutorials for all the upcoming artists. This shift has got Jiya immense recognition and has uplifted her brand more than ever.

Jiya Sosa has been touted as the Live Queen of India and was awarded by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the year 2019 in Gujarat. Besides, she was also awarded as the rising star of India in 2019 in Haryana by Himanshu Khurrana.